Bill Wright & Marcia Hatfield Daudistel on People of the Big Bend By Marfa Public Radio Published October 27, 2013 at 8:40 PM CDT Listen "Authentic Texas: People Of The Big Bend," by Bill Wright & Maria Hatfield Daudistel. Photographer Bill Wright speaks about his work, which focuses on Texas and the Big Bend. He has co-authored with Marcia Hatfield Daudistel another book on the Texas Big Bend, Authentic Texas: People of the Big Bend (University of Texas Press, 2013). Bill Wright & Marcia Hatfield Daudistel, September 2013.