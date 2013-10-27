© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Bill Wright &amp; Marcia Hatfield Daudistel on People of the Big Bend

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 27, 2013 at 8:40 PM CDT
authentic_texas
"Authentic Texas: People Of The Big Bend," by Bill Wright & Maria Hatfield Daudistel.

Photographer Bill Wright speaks about his work, which focuses on Texas and the Big Bend. He has co-authored with Marcia Hatfield Daudistel another book on the Texas Big Bend, Authentic Texas: People of the Big Bend (University of Texas Press, 2013).

dsc03520
Bill Wright & Marcia Hatfield Daudistel, September 2013.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: