Artist Elisa Larvego and the Field Work Symposium

Fieldwork Marfa research directors, Yann Chateigné and Ida Soulard, join us with the artist, Elisa Larvego, to discuss the Fieldwork Symposium: "Borders Studies and The Limits of Things," as well as Larvego's work in the region.

Elisa Larvego is exhibiting "Salt Cedar" at Fieldwork Marfa until November 4. The exhibition focuses on the way the border leaves its mark on the daily life of Candelaria's inhabitants and on their environment. With still photographs, videos and texts, it shows how this geographical line is separating the families and how it generates environmental issues.