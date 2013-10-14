© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Paige Phelps on the Monks of Shafter

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 14, 2013 at 11:18 AM CDT
swtexas174texas
Shafter Ghost Town

Paige Phelps speaks about the Monks of Shafter, living in a ghost town about 50 miles from the Mexican Border.  Shafter is located south of Marfa along Highway 67.

Phelps' piece on the monks, Shake the Dust, recently won the "Most Liked" award in KCRW's first annual 24 Hour Radio Race.  This audio report, created in one 24-hour period, is  here.

We also feature former interns Megan Detrie, Alice Quinlan, and Travis Bubenik, who joins us by phone from his new radio home as News Director of KVNF in western Colorado. Bubenik was also featured in the Radio Race, with his story Lore Of The Lamb.

Latest Episodes: