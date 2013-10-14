Marfa 100 sponsors talk cycling

Filmmaker Peat Duggins and cyclist Joey Benton of Marfa are two of the people behind this year's Marfa 100. They come into the studio to preview the Saturday, October 14 event, which includes a 100 km race, a free 30 km event, a movie screening, and the Austin-based Queen cover band Magnifico.

The race starts at 9am, and you can register online at marfa100.org.

Here is a video of the course and a video of the making of the poster during a previous running of the event.