West Texas Talk

Lydia premieres Thursday at Sul Ross Theatre in Alpine

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 14, 2013 at 2:01 PM CDT
lydia-cast-img_8677
Cast of Lydia (Sul Ross).

Director Gregory Schwab and actor senior theater major Laura Ocañas stop by KRTS to talk about Octavio Solis' play Lydia. Lydia is the story of a family dealing with their daughter Ceci's accident, which has left her in a vegetative state. Family dynamics shift with the arrival of Lydia, from Jalisco, who is hired on to help with Ceci, and learns to communicate with the girl in ways no one else has been able to. The play is set in the El Paso of 1971, and was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

The Sul Ross State Theatre Department's staging will be only the third University production, and the first in Texas, where the play is set.

Lydia will premiere at the Studio Theatre of the Francois Fine Arts Building on Thursday, October 17, and runs through Monday, October 21. All performances are at 8:15pm, and an additional matinee performance is scheduled for 2:00pm on Sunday. Tickets can be bought online or by calling (432) 837-8218.

 

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
