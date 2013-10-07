© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Brad Newton of Presidio, with musicians Anthony Ray Wright and Patrick Ray

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 7, 2013 at 5:23 AM CDT
Brad Newton visits the Kay Burnett Studios to talk about city business and upcoming events in Presidio, such as the Dude of the Dead (October 18-20) and the Border Zone UFO Festival (October 17-19). Newton,  the former city administrator, is the Director of the Presidio Municipal Development District. He is joined by musicians Anthony Ray Wright of Alpine and Patrick Ray of Odessa, who will be performing at the Dude festival.

Latest Episodes: