[gallery ids="15006,15000,14999,14998,15002,15004,15007"]

L.A. based artist Adam Silverman, who is coming to Marfa, has been experimenting with pottery since he was 15 years old, but it wasn't until 2002 that he fully committed to being a potter. In that time, Silverman has become renowned for his unique approach to texture. The effect is achieved by Silverman's approach to glazing which he has developed through a process of experimentation.

Host Tom Michael speaks to Adam Silverman today about his new book Adam Silverman Ceramics.

Adam Silverman will be at a book signing Saturday, October 12 at Garza Furniture from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, at 103 Nevill in Marfa.