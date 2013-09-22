© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Stories for American Graduate Day from our Youth Media Project

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 22, 2013 at 12:06 PM CDT
ag-students
Youth Media Project participants. KRTS File Photo.

During our mid-week Talk at Ten, listeners can hear stories produced, written, and delivered by local high school students.

KRTS, in partnership with the Marfa Public Library, supports the American Graduate Youth Media Project, part of the public media initiative, American Graduate: Let’s Make It Happen, made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

Originally aired in January 2013, we are replaying this episode in advance of American Graduate Day on Saturday (September 28).

In the fall of 2012, Marfa Public School students, chosen by their teachers and administrators, were given the opportunity to pitch, record, and produce their own radio stories to be broadcast on 93.5 FM. Each student was offered an adult mentor who attended all the workshops with them and supported them in discovering their voice and story.

KRTS is proud to re-broadcast these student stories in support of American Graduate Day, this Saturday.

Tags
West Texas Talk American Graduate YouthMarfa Public LibraryCorporation for Public BroadcastingMarfa ISD studentsmentorsYouth Media Project
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: