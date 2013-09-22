Stories for American Graduate Day from our Youth Media Project

During our mid-week Talk at Ten, listeners can hear stories produced, written, and delivered by local high school students.

KRTS, in partnership with the Marfa Public Library, supports the American Graduate Youth Media Project, part of the public media initiative, American Graduate: Let’s Make It Happen, made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

Originally aired in January 2013, we are replaying this episode in advance of American Graduate Day on Saturday (September 28).

In the fall of 2012, Marfa Public School students, chosen by their teachers and administrators, were given the opportunity to pitch, record, and produce their own radio stories to be broadcast on 93.5 FM. Each student was offered an adult mentor who attended all the workshops with them and supported them in discovering their voice and story.

KRTS is proud to re-broadcast these student stories in support of American Graduate Day, this Saturday.