Bill Johnston, Lannan Writer-in-Residence

Bill Johnston is the current Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence. He will appear in conversation with Tim Johnson, discussing his work as a Polish translator.



Johnston has held fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. His prizes include the Found in Translation Award for Tadeusz Różewicz’s New Poems (2008) and the AATSEEL Translation Prize for Magdalena Tulli’s Dreams and Stones (2004), both published by Archipelago Books.

In 2012 his translation of Wiesław Myśliwski’s novel, Stone Upon Stone (Archipelago Books, 2010), won the PEN Translation Prize, the Best Translated Book Award, and the AATSEEL Translation Prize.

He is currently a fellow of the John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, and is working on a new translation of the Polish national epic Pan Tadeusz by Adam Mickiewicz. He teaches in the Department of Comparative Literature at Indiana University.