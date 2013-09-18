© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Marfa highlighted by Mother Earth News in a series on "Great Places"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 18, 2013 at 11:22 AM CDT
men_on13_cover-2

On Talk at Ten, we speak live with K.C. Compton, senior editor of Mother Earth News, who included Marfa, Texas, in a story for their latest issue entitled "9 Great Places You've (Maybe) Never Heard Of." The series examines "towns and cities that are working to create successful, sustainable communities."

In  the section on Marfa, residents interviewed are Jon Johnson and Ann Dunlap.  There is also a photograph by Mary Lou Saxon. A quote from Johnson:
“We all get along because it’s like a small high school: You can’t have a really good party unless you invite everyone.”
 

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: