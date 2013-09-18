Marfa highlighted by Mother Earth News in a series on "Great Places"

On Talk at Ten, we speak live with K.C. Compton, senior editor of Mother Earth News, who included Marfa, Texas, in a story for their latest issue entitled "9 Great Places You've (Maybe) Never Heard Of." The series examines "towns and cities that are working to create successful, sustainable communities."

In the section on Marfa, residents interviewed are Jon Johnson and Ann Dunlap. There is also a photograph by Mary Lou Saxon. A quote from Johnson:

“We all get along because it’s like a small high school: You can’t have a really good party unless you invite everyone.”

