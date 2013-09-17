Historians Michael Duty and Peter Hassrick Discuss Frederic Remington

Historians Michael Duty and Peter Hassrick discuss artist Frederic Remington in advance of the "Treasures of the Frederic Remington Art Museum" exhibition at the Museum of the Big Bend, starting September 21. Michael Duty speaks on the legacy Remington has left on the American Art Landscape while Peter Hassrick discusses the accusations of racism which have sometimes dominated the discussion of Remington's life.

Frederic Remington is one of the most famous painters and chroniclers of the Old West, world renowned in the late 1800's for his paintings of Cowboys, Native Americans, Buffalo soldiers, and Western landscapes.