English musician Nic Armstrong stops by Marfa Public Radio for Friday's Talk at Ten. Armstrong is performed with his band, Nic Armstrong & the Thieves, at the Trans-Pecos Festival on Thursday night.

Armstrong talked about playing this Marfa festival two years ago and getting his start in music in northern England. The band played live in the KRTS Studio and also previewed a song from their upcoming EP, The Pocketless Shirt.