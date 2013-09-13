Comedian Margaret Cho visits West Texas

On Saturday night, comedian Margaret Cho is performing at the TransPecos Festival at El Cosmico, south of Marfa TX. She sings and plays guitar with David Garza and the El Cosmico Family Band.

Cho first gained wide acclaim with her mid-1990s television program, All American Girl. Twice nominated for an Emmy Award, she's known for her TV appearances on Drop Dead Diva, 30 Rock, Dancing With The Stars, and The View. She lives in Georgia and California, and is currently touring as a stand-up comedienne.

On Marfa Public Radio she also talks about her work in the LGBT community, for gay marriage, and against bullying. She discusses her interest in music and her forthcoming album, Unholy Love. Listen to the entire podcast above.