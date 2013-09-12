© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Tift Merritt of The Spark returns to Marfa Public Radio

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 11, 2013 at 11:17 PM CDT
tift_krts
Tift Merritt at Marfa Public Radio, 2007.

On Talk At Ten we catch up with musician Tift Merritt, who is playing at the annual music festival at El Cosmico in Marfa. Tift is the host of the original KRTS interview program The Spark.

The singer/songwriter appears frequently on NPR. She performed at the Newport Jazz Festival; played on Mountain Stage; had an album review of Night, her out-of-the-box collaboration with classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein; released  Traveling Alone, her late 2012 record; and gave many live performances at public radio stations.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: