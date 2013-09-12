Tift Merritt of The Spark returns to Marfa Public Radio

On Talk At Ten we catch up with musician Tift Merritt, who is playing at the annual music festival at El Cosmico in Marfa. Tift is the host of the original KRTS interview program The Spark.

The singer/songwriter appears frequently on NPR. She performed at the Newport Jazz Festival; played on Mountain Stage; had an album review of Night, her out-of-the-box collaboration with classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein; released Traveling Alone, her late 2012 record; and gave many live performances at public radio stations.