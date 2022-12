Today, on Labor Day, KRTS intern Megan Detrie curates selections on what it means to be a worker in today's world.

She draws from WORKING, a series of intimate public radio profiles of workers in the global economy. It was broadcast as a special monthly feature on Marketplace Radio between 2007 and 2009.

WORKING won the 2008 Sigma Delta Chi Award for Radio Feature Reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists.