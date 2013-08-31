The Co-Founder of KIPP Talks about Innovations in Education

Mike Feinberg is a co-founder of KIPP, which stands for the Knowledge is Power Program. It was part of an innovative system of schools that grew out of inner-city Houston and spread across the country.

In this Talk At Ten interview, Feinberg talks about the founding of the program, his belief in "no shortcuts," the growth of the program, and statewide issues. He addresses questions as wide-ranging as standardized testing, teacher-student ratio, longer school days, textbook publishers, and more.