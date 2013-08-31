Shakespeare in the Park in Fort Davis

Cyndee Barnes and Elaine Harmon return to the KRTS Studios on behalf of the Jeff Davis County Library. They preview their annual Shakespeare event at the Hotel Limpia in Fort Davis on Sunday the 8th.

The Midsummer Night's Eve Garden Party (also called "Three Dudes and a Stage") begins at 4pm and features short selections from William Shakespeare, Oscar Wilde, and Moliere, performed by the Sul Ross State University Theater Department under the direction of Dona Roman.

During the interview, co-hosts Tom Michael and K Yoland try their best to stump their guests with quotes from Shakespeare, Moliere, and Wilde.