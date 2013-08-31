© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Quirky Alt-Country Singer Examines the Southwest in Song

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 31, 2013 at 8:50 PM CDT
joe-west
Joe West.

Musician Joe West arrives from New Mexico to play a show in Alpine tonight with his Santa Fe Revue. The latest album, Blood Red Velvet, joins The Human Cannonball and other albums in musical rotation at KRTS.

Joe West made an initial splash with his debut album Jamie Was A Boozer in 1999 while living in Austin. He moved back to New Mexico, and in recent years, added more theatrics to his stage performances, affecting something of an old-timey variety show, along with his  Santa Fe Revue.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: