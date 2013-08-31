Quirky Alt-Country Singer Examines the Southwest in Song

Musician Joe West arrives from New Mexico to play a show in Alpine tonight with his Santa Fe Revue. The latest album, Blood Red Velvet, joins The Human Cannonball and other albums in musical rotation at KRTS.

Joe West made an initial splash with his debut album Jamie Was A Boozer in 1999 while living in Austin. He moved back to New Mexico, and in recent years, added more theatrics to his stage performances, affecting something of an old-timey variety show, along with his Santa Fe Revue.