Searching for the Best Photos of Alpine for City Contest

Published August 28, 2013 at 9:33 AM CDT
leggett-roping-shooting-alpine
Roping – Big Bend Cowboy Rendezvous, by David Leggett, 2012 winner of Shooting Alpine contest.

The 2013 Shooting Alpine Photo Contest is inviting submissions until the end of September. The annual contest, which is open to both residents and visitors, features photographs that reflect the personality and history of Alpine. The City of Alpine also added a video contest for 2013. Alpine residents Chris Ruggia and Stewart Ramser appear on Talk At Ten to discuss the contest rules and look back at the winning photographs in 2012 and in 2011. The 2013 contest will be judged by J. Griffis Smith, photo editor for Texas Highways magazine.

