West Texas Talk

Building a Better Bridge: Presidio, Texas, to Ojinaga, Mexico

Published August 22, 2013 at 4:11 PM CDT
Tom Michael of KRTS, Robert Halpern of Presidio International, Presidio County Judge Hunt

Presidio County Judge Paul Hunt and Robert Halpern, of the Presidio International and the Big Bend Sentinel newspapers, hold a roundtable with Tom Michael of KRTS on the Presidio-Ojinaga International Bridge project.

There will be a meeting for public comment on the project on Wednesday, August 28, at the Presidio Activity Center at 1200 E. O'Reilly Street. Comments may be sent by email to ELP_PresidioBridge@txdot.gov.

Today's Talk At Ten looks at the history of the international port, the reasons for expansion, and railway options from Mexico through the Big Bend.

