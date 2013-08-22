Building a Better Bridge: Presidio, Texas, to Ojinaga, Mexico

Presidio County Judge Paul Hunt and Robert Halpern, of the Presidio International and the Big Bend Sentinel newspapers, hold a roundtable with Tom Michael of KRTS on the Presidio-Ojinaga International Bridge project.

There will be a meeting for public comment on the project on Wednesday, August 28, at the Presidio Activity Center at 1200 E. O'Reilly Street. Comments may be sent by email to ELP_PresidioBridge@txdot.gov.

Today's Talk At Ten looks at the history of the international port, the reasons for expansion, and railway options from Mexico through the Big Bend.