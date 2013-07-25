© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Viva Big Bend: Singer/Songwriter Graham Wilkinson Chats with KRTS

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 25, 2013 at 10:39 AM CDT
Graham Wilkinson

Natalie Pattillo speaks with Austin-based singer/songwriter Graham Wilkinson. His music hit topics that range from political corruption and social responsibility to laid-back, happy love songs. Graham talks about where his inspiration stems from and what cultivates him as musician. He also talks about the personalized clothing and accessory line he started called , "Laugh Until Life Makes Sense."

Graham will be playing as part of the Viva Big Bend Festival on Friday, July 26th at 3:30 p.m. at the Gage Hotel in Marathon. He will also be playing at Planet Marfa on Saturday, July 27th at 8 p.m. Additionally, Graham will be showcasing his "Mother and Child" art series at Galeria Sibley in Alpine throughout the festival.

Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
