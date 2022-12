On this episode of Talk at Ten, Far West Texas musical icon Rick Ruiz and A Few Too Many stop by to talk about their musical backgrounds, inspirations, and participation in the Viva Big Bend Festival coming up this weekend. They will be playing in the Holland Hotelcourtyard in Alpine on Thursday, July 25th and Friday, July 26th, at 7 p.m., as part of Viva Big Bend. The shows are free and the public is invited to attend.