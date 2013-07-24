© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
Texas One of the 10 Worst States to be a Kid

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 24, 2013 at 10:49 AM CDT
francis-deviney
Frances Deviney, director of Texas KIDS COUNT Project.

On this episode, Dr. Frances Deviney from the Center for Public Policy Priorities joins us to discuss the results of the 2013 KIDS COUNT report. She explores how Texas’ kids rank versus other states in the areas of economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.

Deviney joined the center in 2005 as the Texas KIDS COUNT Director and Senior Research Associate. Through the KIDS COUNT project, she tracks the status of child well-being in Texas by analyzing state and county-level data and is the principal author of the annual State of Texas Children child wellbeing report.

