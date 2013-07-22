Alpine Residents To Paint A "Mural in a Weekend"

Keri Blackman & Stylle Read discuss Mural in A Weekend, a July project of Alpine Artwalk.

Blackman was involved in a similar project in California many years ago where she produced a mural in a day and has brought that idea to Alpine to do a mural in a weekend, which will take place during Viva Big Bend Music Festival.

“I know there’s lots of different venues going on. We don’t want to compete with any of the music that’s going on, but we wanted to be a part of it, and I think there’s a lot of out-of-towners that are going to be really interested in sitting down and taking a look,” said Blackman.

During this project, Alpine’s Gallery Night Board, area artists and volunteers are painting a mural on the south facing wall of the Printco building at Holland Avenue and 5th Street.