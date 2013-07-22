Alpine Residents To Paint A "Mural in a Weekend"
Keri Blackman & Stylle Read discuss Mural in A Weekend, a July project of Alpine Artwalk.
Blackman was involved in a similar project in California many years ago where she produced a mural in a day and has brought that idea to Alpine to do a mural in a weekend, which will take place during Viva Big Bend Music Festival.
During this project, Alpine’s Gallery Night Board, area artists and volunteers are painting a mural on the south facing wall of the Printco building at Holland Avenue and 5th Street.