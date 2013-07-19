© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

A Preview of Ballroom's New Exhibit with Video Artist Alix Pearlstein

Published July 19, 2013 at 8:47 AM CDT
alix-perlstein-the-drawing-lesson
A still from "The Drawing Lesson" by Alix Perlstein, 2012.

The fifth season of Artists' Film International opens this evening at Ballroom Marfa. The program that showcases international artists working in film and animation.

This year's featured artist is New York-based Alix Pearlstein. She joins us to discuss her video work. Perlstein's The Drawing Lesson, and Security and Light will be featured in the north and south galleries and courtyard of Ballroom Marfa.

Artists' Film International is organized in conjunction with Whitechapel Gallery in London.

Ballroom Marfa Associate Curator Erin Kimmel and Artist Alix Pearlstein

