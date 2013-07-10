Phil Donahue on Veterans and the War in Iraq

Don't miss this episode of Talk at Ten. Our guest is filmmaker and legendary TV personality Phil Donahue. He talks about the media's coverage of the war in Iraq and his concern for Iraq war veterans. Donahue's career in media began in the 1950s.

In 2007 Donahue co-produced the documentary film Body Of War about paralyzed Iraq War veteran Tomas Young. When the film first came out, KRTS spoke with Young, who had become an outspoken anti-war activist, as well as with co-filmmaker Ellen Spiro.

In Spring 2013, Young announced to NPR that he would be ending his life, by quitting his daily regimen of life-extending medicines. He penned this open letter on the 10th anniversary of the Iraq War. This KRTS radio interview with Donahue was recorded in April, just prior to Young's last scheduled public appearance, which was to be in Texas.

At the end of May, however Young told the Kansas City Star that he would not follow that course, but continue to live. He changed his mind shortly after his Texas appearance with Phil Donahue.

In the radio interview, Donahue suggests he was fired by MSNBC in retaliation for his anti-war stance at the time of a popularly supported invasion.