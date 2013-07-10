© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Artist Sam Schonzeit opens Gallery within Gallery at Marfa Book Co

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 10, 2013 at 5:10 PM CDT

Last week, we spoke with Marfa artist Sam Schonzeit about his month-long, changing art exhibit at the Marfa Book Company.  Today, on Wednesday's Talk At Ten, we get an update about how the gallery space has become Schonzeit's erstwhile studio. Plus, he has built a room-within-a-room that is roughly an 8x8-foot gallery space, which he has named Showing People. There is an opening tonight at 8 PM for its first local artist, Anthony Desimone.

