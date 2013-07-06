© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

A Conversation with Poet Alan Gilbert, Lannan Writer-in-Residence

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 6, 2013 at 10:22 PM CDT
krts-logo
(Joe Edd Waggoner)

Tune in to this episode of Talk at Ten for a conversation with Alan Gilbert, Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence. He writes poems and about contemporary poetry. He's the author of the 2011 poetry collection, Late in the Antenna Fields, and a 2006 collection of essays entitled Another Future: Poetry and Art in a Postmodern Twilight.

Gilbert's poems and art writing have appeared in numerous publications, including ArtForum, Bomb, Brooklyn Rail, Cabinet, and Parkett. He reads from his work this Saturday, July 13, at 6 PM the Marfa Book Company.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: