U.S. Congressman Pete Gallego on Immigration, Gridlock in Washington, and More

U.S. Congressman Pete Gallego visits the KRTS Studios for the first time since he was sent to Washington, D.C. to represent the 23rd District of Texas. Gallego was raised in Alpine and was the Texas state representative for District 74 for 22 years. He currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Agriculture.

In this conversation, Gallego discusses the transition from the Texas legislature to the U.S. Congress. He also provides insight into partisan gridlock in Washington, and recent debates on immigration reform, the farm bill, and more.