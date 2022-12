UPDATE: Pete Gallego was unable to join us during Talk at Ten. However, he visited the station later this afternoon and recorded a conversation with KRTS. Tune in next week to hear it.

U.S. Congressman Pete Gallego visits the KRTS Studios for the first time since he was sent to Washington, D.C. last year to represent the 23rd District of Texas. Gallego was raised in Alpine and is the former Texas state representative of District 74.