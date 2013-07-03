© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Sam Schonzeit with art show that changes daily throughout July at Marfa Book Co

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 3, 2013 at 11:00 AM CDT
Art installation by Sam Schonzeit at Marfa Book Company, July 3, 2013.

Marfa artist Sam Schonzeit opens the first of his daily art shows at the Marfa Book Company, with a large display of window poster advertisements from the Pueblo Market in Marfa. The rotating art installation will change every day throughout July as Schonzeit takes residency at the gallery space.

He spoke briefly on KRTS with bookstore proprietor Tim Johnson, classical music host Roseland Klein, and station manager Tom Michael. There is an artist's talk tonight (Wednesday July 3) at 6 PM.

 

