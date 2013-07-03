Sam Schonzeit with art show that changes daily throughout July at Marfa Book Co

Marfa artist Sam Schonzeit opens the first of his daily art shows at the Marfa Book Company, with a large display of window poster advertisements from the Pueblo Market in Marfa. The rotating art installation will change every day throughout July as Schonzeit takes residency at the gallery space.

He spoke briefly on KRTS with bookstore proprietor Tim Johnson, classical music host Roseland Klein, and station manager Tom Michael. There is an artist's talk tonight (Wednesday July 3) at 6 PM.