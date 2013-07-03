4th of July Celebrations in Fort Davis

Each year, Fort Davis hosts "The Coolest 4th of July" in Texas. Celebrations start July 4 and run through Sunday, July 7. Today on Talk at Ten, hear about all the plans for Fort Davis's celebrations. We're joined by Robert Alvarez, Executive Director of the Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce.

Click for a quick look at what's going on.

Thursday, July 4th

- Vendors set up at High-Noon

- 6:00pm Open Mike Jam Session:

Local musicians doing their thing live on the Courthouse lawn

Friday, July 5th

- Vendors open around the Courthouse all day

- 8:00pm: Jeff Davis County Library

"Tumbleweed Smith" One Man Show

- Dark: The Great Fireworks Extravaganza at the County Park

Saturday, July 6th

- Vendors open around the Courthouse all day

- 10:00am The Great Parade

- 12:00noon The Great Gunfight

- 9:00pm Dance Under the Stars w/ Jody Nix & the Texas Cowboys

Sunday, July 7th

- Vendors open around the Courthouse all day

- Live music on the Courthouse Lawn

A full schedule of events is online.