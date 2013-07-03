In the early days of our nation, July Fourth wasn't an official holiday at all. In fact, it wasn't until 1938 that it became a paid day-off for many workers. So how did the Fourth become the holiest day in our secular calendar? On today's Talk at Ten, the folks at Backstory discuss the history of Independence Day.

Historian Pauline Maier offers some answers, and explains how radically the meaning of the Declaration has changed since 1776. James Heintze chronicles early Independence Day Bacchanalia. And historian David Blight reflects on Frederick Douglass’ arresting 1852 Independence Day speech.