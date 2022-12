In this episode, we speak to filmmakers Chelsea Hernandez and Erik Mauck, filmmakers behind the award-winning film See The Dirt, which screens at the Marfa Film Festival on Friday, June 28.

See The Dirt is a short documentary about Scott MacMillan, a 14-year-old with an unusual hobby. Even when they call him weird or strange, he sticks to his interests, and has become an expert in everything regarding vacuum cleaners.