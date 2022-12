This week, the Marfa Film Festival will screen a diverse mix of features, shorts, music videos, and experimental works in Marfa and Alpine. The festival runs Wednesday June 26 - Sunday June 30, returning from a 2-year hiatus.

In this episode of Talk at Ten, festival director Robin Lambaria gives listeners a preview of the event. Marfa Public Radio will interview several filmmakers in town for the Marfa Film Festival this week.