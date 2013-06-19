© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Doctor, Harvard Professor &amp; Cancer Survivor Discusses Cancer Treatment Recovery

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 19, 2013 at 7:02 AM CDT
Dr. Julie SIlver.

We speak with Dr. Julie Silver, a doctor and cancer survivor. Specifically, she's a physiatrist, a doctor that treats patients with serious illnesses and injuries who need rehabilitation.

Silver is an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and is on the medical staff at Massachusetts General, Brigham and Womens, and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospitals in Boston, Massachusetts. She's the author of numerous books on cancer recovery, fitness and emotional recovery after illness.

