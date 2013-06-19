We speak with Dr. Julie Silver, a doctor and cancer survivor. Specifically, she's a physiatrist, a doctor that treats patients with serious illnesses and injuries who need rehabilitation.

Silver is an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and is on the medical staff at Massachusetts General, Brigham and Womens, and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospitals in Boston, Massachusetts. She's the author of numerous books on cancer recovery, fitness and emotional recovery after illness.