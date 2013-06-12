Pirates Invade The Theatre of the Big Bend

This Summer, The Theatre of the Big Bend presents the Gilbert and Sullivan classic The Pirates of Penzance. The cast and crew join us on Talk at Ten to preview the show, which kicks off The Theatre of the Big Bend's 48th season. The family-friendly musical tells the tale of pirate-apprentice Frederic, who meets Mabel, the daughter of the Modern Major-General, and the two instantly fall in love.

Opening night is June 21, and the show plays every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through July 7. Curtain time for all performances is 8:15 PM. at the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre in Alpine, Texas. A pre-show Pirate Costume contest will be held for children attending the show. Tickets are available by calling 432-837-8218 or online.