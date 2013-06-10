Marfa Celebrates the Life of Tigie Lancaster

[gallery ids="12852,12851,12848,12845,12846,12844,12843,12847"]

The community of Marfa gathered at El Cosmico on the evening of Saturday, June 8, 2013, in honor of Tigie Lancaster, who died in April 2012. There was food, drink, music by the Mules of Presidio County, the Dry Creek Diggers, Rosh Cashiola, and others. People exchanged stories about Tigie and displayed mementos to commemorate her life.

Tigie passed away a year ago, and during her time in Marfa, she became known for her love for animals, disdain for cilantro and cucumbers, sharp tongue, and curmudgeonly but endearing mannerisms.

On this special edition of Talk at Ten, Marfa Public Radio collected memories from the even that show why Marfa misses this special woman.

See the names of those interviewed after the jump.

We spoke with Sterry Butcher, Michael Roch, Maiya Keck, Katie Price Fowlkes, Peter Stanley, Don Culbertson, Carolyn Pfeiffer, Boyd Elder, Emily Jo Cureton, Robin Lambaria, Billy Marginot, Victor Culbertson, Luca Antonucci, Liz Lambert, Isadora McKeon, Tyler Spurgin, David Beebe, Augustin Hernandez, Dan Keane, Nick Terry, Allan McLain, Michael Camacho, Jennie Lyn Hamilton, Cory Van Dyke, Tex Toler, Jim Hall, Daniel Browning, and Karen Bernstein.