Author Discusses Accountability at Work and at Home

On today's program, hear a conversation with Linda Galindo, the co-author of Where Winners Live: Sell More, Earn More, Achieve More Through Personal Accountability. According to Galindo, she "transformed herself from the self-proclaimed Queen of Victims into an entrepreneur, business coach, consultant and speaker."

In the book she wrote with Dave Porter and Sharon O'Malley, she said that the fundamental concept for success is personality accountability. This asks an individual to take ownership of what they want to achieve before they start on something, whether it’s a task, a project or a career. It’s focused more on the results, not the activity.