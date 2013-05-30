Our guest on this episode of Talk at Ten is Rebecca Curtis, a Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence. She's the the author of the 2007 book Twenty Grand and Other Tales of Love & Money. The book received high praise from the New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle and L.A. Times, and was a finalist for the PEN/Hemingway Award and the Los Angeles Times Art Seidenbaum Award for Best First Fiction. Curtis's fiction and essays have appeared in numerous publications, including The New Yorker, Harper’s and Esquire.