West Texas Talk

Rebecca Curtis

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 30, 2013 at 1:49 PM CDT
Author Rebecca Curtis.

Our guest on this episode of Talk at Ten is Rebecca Curtis, a Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence. She's the the author of the 2007 book Twenty Grand and Other Tales of Love & Money. The book received high praise from the New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle and L.A. Times, and was a finalist for the PEN/Hemingway Award and the Los Angeles Times Art Seidenbaum Award for Best First Fiction. Curtis's fiction and essays have appeared in numerous publications, including  The New YorkerHarper’s and Esquire.

