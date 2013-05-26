Percussion Performance Under the Stars This Saturday

On Saturday, June 1, a free, outdoor music performance of Le Noir de l’Etoile, based on the discovery of pulsars, will be performed 6 miles south of Marfa. Yellow Barn, an international center for chamber music, joins KRTS on Talk At Ten to preview this unique performance.

More than 20 years after the 1967 discovery of pulsars, Gérard Grisey wrote Le Noir de l’Etoile, a musical composition for six percussionists placed around an audience. The outdoor event will be hosted at Ranch 2810; the concert begins at 9:45 PM.

Plan to arrive at Ranch 2810 between 9 and 9:30 PM. Park along the Highway 2810 at the ranch gate - map here. Park your vehicle and walk to ranch gate. Wait to board a school bus at the gate. The buses will be shuttling people up the 2-mile driveway to the performance site. At the end of evening, the bus will take people back to the ranch gate.

There will be a 2pm afternoon discussion, one door north of Marfa Public Radio, on Highland Avenue. Find out more about the Yellow Barn performance here.