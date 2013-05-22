Independent Filmmaker John Sayles Opens Up On His Career, New Film

Austin reporter Karen Bernstein was part of our team covering the SXSW Festival in March. On Talk at Ten today, hear her complete interviews with filmmaker John Sayles. Bernstein caught him at SXSW just after the premiere of his latest film release, Go For Sisters. Sayles discusses his 35 year career as an award winning, independent filmmaker, the borders he's crossed and those actors he's worked with. Go For Sisters stars Edward James Olmos, Lisa Gay Hamilton, Yolanda Ross and IsaiahWashington.