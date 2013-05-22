© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

A Conversation with Lannan Writer David Mills

Published May 22, 2013 at 1:48 PM CDT
Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence, David Mills, and Tim Johnson

Join us on KRTS for a conversation with writer and actor David Mills, a Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence. Mills has worked professionally in the dramatic and literary communities for more than a decade. For three years, he lived in Langston Hughes’ landmark home where he was inspired to create a one-person dramatic rendition of Hughes’ poems and short stories. He has two collections of poetry: The Dream Detective, a small-press bestseller, and The Sudden Country, a finalist for the Main Street Rag Prize. Mills reads his poetry at the Marfa Book Company on Saturday, May 25, at 6 PM.

