MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

A Conversation with Author David Treuer

Published May 22, 2013 at 7:22 PM CDT
david-treuer
Author David Treuer.

Our guest on this episode of Talk at Ten is David Treuer, a Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence. He is the author of the novels Little (1995), Hiawatha (1999), and The Translation of Dr Apelles (2006); one book of essays, Native American Fiction: A User’s Manual (2006); and one work of nonfiction, Rez Life (2012), and the recipient of a Pushcart Prize, the 1996 Minnesota Book Award, and fellowships from the NEH, Bush Foundation, and the Guggenheim Foundation. Treuer is an Ojibwe Indian from Leech Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota. He'll read from his work on Saturday, May 18, at the Marfa Book Company at 6 PM.

