West Texas Talk

2nd Amendment Rally This Saturday in Alpine

Published May 22, 2013 at 1:00 PM CDT
dsc130523
Don Cadden, Jim Wilson, and J.R. Smith.

The gun debate has been in full force the past few months. With that in mind, Big Bend residents will gather on the Brewster Courthouse lawn on Saturday for the "Support the 2nd Amendment & U.S. Constitution Rally." Organizer JR Smith is our guest on Talk at Ten today, along with Don Cadden and Jim Wilson of Alpine, Texas.

The rally is Saturday, May 25 and starts with music by The Doodlin' Hogwallops at 11:30 AM. Speakers Joaquin Jackson, Sheriff Ronny Dodson, Dan Petrosky, and Don Cadden of Alpine are scheduled at noon. The National Anthem will be sung by Charles Maxwell.

The Alpine Chamber of Commerce will accept donations at the rally for Oklahoma disaster relief.

