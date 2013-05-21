What's Going On With Alpine City Government?

It’s been a busy past few months at the city of Alpine. First, in March, Alpine councilman Carlos Lujan tried starting a petition to recall Alpine mayor Avinash Rangra. Then, at the April 2 Alpine City Council meeting, the city's auditor revealed several financial issues, including credit card misuse, overspending and payroll advances by city workers. The meeting ended with the firing of then-Alpine city manager Chuy Garcia. Also in April Alpine’s finance director, Ricky Chavez, was suspended and ultimately fired after allegations of document shredding arose.

Today on Talk at Ten, an update on the state of the city. We’re joined by Alpine mayor Avinash Rangra and city manager Chuck Harrington, along with journalist John Waters of the Big Bend Gazette.