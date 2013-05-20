Lyme Disease in Texas

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. On this episode of Talk at Ten, we speak with several medical experts and Lyme Disease education advocates about the symptoms, treatment and controversy surrounding Lyme.

Our guests are: Dr. Paul Mead, a Medical Epidemiologist with the National Center for Infectious Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Betty Maloney, MD, a family physician, medical educator and a Lyme expert. practices in Forest Lake, MN; Debra McGregor RN, BSN, of the Texas Lyme Disease Association, and George Damm, an Electrical Engineer at the Hobby Eberly Telescope at McDonald Observatory. Damm was treated for Lyme Disease in 2004, and his daughter was diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2012.

