Alpine's ARTWALK to Paint a "Mural In A Weekend"

[gallery ids="12256,12255,12254,12258,12257"]

This year, Alpine’s ARTWALK celebrates its 20th anniversary. On this episode, we talk with organizer Keri Artz Blackman about a new summer project by the group, “Mural in a Weekend.”

Blackman was involved in a similar project in California many years ago where she produced a mural in a day and has brought that idea to Alpine to do a mural in a weekend, which will take place during Viva Big Bend Music Festival from July 25 through 28.

“I know there’s lots of different venues going on. We don’t want to compete with any of the music that’s going on, but we wanted to be a part of it, and I think there’s a lot of out-of-towners that are going to be really interested in sitting down and taking a look,” said Blackman.

During this project, Alpine’s Gallery Night Board, area artists and volunteers are painting a mural on the south facing wall of the Printco building at Holland Avenue and 5th Street.

There will be bleachers and tents for the community to sit and watch the idea come to life. The mural will have a Mexican calendar theme and bits of Alpine to embrace the Mexican heritage in Alpine.

Award winning, nationally recognized mural artist, Stylle Read will be on hand for the project. He has done several murals in the Big Bend region as well as other cities such as Fort Worth.

Right now, volunteers from the tri-county artist community are needed to help paint along with Read. However, those not interested in painting can help with washing brushes and fetching water for the artists. To volunteer, head to artwalkalpine.com.