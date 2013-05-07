Fire Prevention and Preparedness in the Big Bend

On this special edition of Talk at Ten, KRTS speaks with local fire and emergency management personnel on fire prevention and safety in the Big Bend. Our guests are Jim Fowler, Public Information Officer for the Fort Davis Volunteer Fire Department; Betse Esparza, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for Brewster County; Robert Poenisch, Regional Fire Coordinator with the Texas A&M Forest Service; and Marfa Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Gary Mitschke.

Have a question for our guests? Email info@marfapublicradio.org before 9 AM on Friday.