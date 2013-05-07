© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Fire Prevention and Preparedness in the Big Bend

Published May 7, 2013 at 4:36 PM CDT
burn-ban-jeff-davis-county
Burn Bans are in place across the Big Bend Region (KRTS Photo/ Lorne Matalon).

On this special edition of Talk at Ten, KRTS speaks with local fire and emergency management personnel on fire prevention and safety in the Big Bend. Our guests are Jim Fowler, Public Information Officer for the Fort Davis Volunteer Fire Department; Betse Esparza, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for Brewster County; Robert Poenisch, Regional Fire Coordinator with the Texas A&M Forest Service; and Marfa Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Gary Mitschke.

Have a question for our guests? Email info@marfapublicradio.org before 9 AM on Friday.

West Texas Talk
Latest Episodes: