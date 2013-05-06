Peter Sagal of NPR on Constitution USA for PBS

Peter Sagal, the radio host of the NPR comedy-quiz program Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, is hosting a four-part travel series for PBS on the constitutional issues facing America today. The series, Constitution USA with Peter Sagal, premieres on May 7 on Basin PBS.

The public broadcaster travelled the country via motorcycle, including a stop in Texas, to examine some of the nation's hot-button issues on guns, drugs, states' rights, private property, and equal protection.